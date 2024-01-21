Protect and Alert

Protect and Alert

Analyze This Photo of Iconic Sunset Blvd. One of the First Photos Taken Jan. 9 2025 From a Camera Taped to a 30 Foot Pole. This Photo Tells…
It's been since Lahaina since I've written. Los Angeles has been the victim of a Direct Energy Weapon Attack. It is obvious. The same pattern as…
  
Directed Energy Weapons Are Common Easy to Transport and Cheaper Than Bullets
It appears that Myrtle Beach South Carolina has been attacked and is burning now. Please help expose the ongoing DEW and Weather Attacks. It may be your…
  
Analyze This Photo: One of the First Taken on Jan. 9 2025 Palisades -LA Attack
Photo taken by Jeff Gritchen Orange County Register article " Palisades Fire From a 30 Foot Pole". Photos taken soon after the event. The road…
  
January 2024

The People of Lahaina Are Still Screaming for Help and No One is Helping Them
Americans Have Forgotton About The Attack On Maui- And the Missing Children
  
Robert Brame Forensic Arborist Reporting From California - Hot War Attacks on U.S. Lands, People and Homes
As soon as people realize the truth that the wild fires are radiation weapon attacks the sooner We the People can unite to expose and stop it.
  
Coming soon
This is Protect and Alert .
  
