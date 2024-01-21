Protect and Alert
Analyze This Photo of Iconic Sunset Blvd. One of the First Photos Taken Jan. 9 2025 From a Camera Taped to a 30 Foot Pole. This Photo Tells…
It's been since Lahaina since I've written. Los Angeles has been the victim of a Direct Energy Weapon Attack. It is obvious. The same pattern as…
11 hrs ago
•
Protect And Alert
10
4
Directed Energy Weapons Are Common Easy to Transport and Cheaper Than Bullets
It appears that Myrtle Beach South Carolina has been attacked and is burning now. Please help expose the ongoing DEW and Weather Attacks. It may be your…
Mar 4
•
Protect And Alert
9
10
Analyze This Photo: One of the First Taken on Jan. 9 2025 Palisades -LA Attack
Photo taken by Jeff Gritchen Orange County Register article " Palisades Fire From a 30 Foot Pole". Photos taken soon after the event. The road…
Mar 3
•
Protect And Alert
8
1
January 2024
The People of Lahaina Are Still Screaming for Help and No One is Helping Them
Americans Have Forgotton About The Attack On Maui- And the Missing Children
Jan 21, 2024
•
Protect And Alert
3
3
Robert Brame Forensic Arborist Reporting From California - Hot War Attacks on U.S. Lands, People and Homes
As soon as people realize the truth that the wild fires are radiation weapon attacks the sooner We the People can unite to expose and stop it.
Jan 19, 2024
•
Protect And Alert
4
3
Coming soon
This is Protect and Alert .
Jan 18, 2024
•
Protect And Alert
