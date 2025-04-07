Hiroshima Atomic Bomb Aftermath. On August 6, 1945, during World War II (1939-45), an American B-29 bomber dropped the world’s first deployed atomic bomb over the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Japan’s Emperor Hirohito announced his country’s unconditional surrender in World War II in a radio address on August 15, citing the devastating power of “a new and most cruel bomb.”

Santa Rosa Radiation Attack Aftermath - Homes Vaporized, wood stoves, stainless steel appliances, porcelain toilets, granite countertops all turned to white dust. The trees, the organic wood did not catch fire and burn up. Radiation fires are attracted to metal and liquids- houses are wired with metal and plumbed with water.

“The Tubbs Fire was a wildfire in Northern California during October 2017. At the time, the Tubbs Fire was the most destructive wildfire in California history, burning parts of Napa, Sonoma, and Lake counties, inflicting its greatest losses in the city of Santa Rosa. Its destructiveness was surpassed only a year later by the Camp Fire of 2018.[8] The Tubbs Fire was one of more than a dozen large fires that broke out in early October 2017, which were simultaneously burning in eight Northern California counties, in what was called the "Northern California firestorm"

Malibu CA Palisades Radiation Fire Aftermath January 2025. All gone, like poof!

Nagasaki, September 1945 Atomic Radiation Bomb aftermath.

Hiroshima A Bomb aftermath 1945. Notice how nothing is left, but the tree with branches, an organic. Even though an atomic bomb is not a direct energy weapon, both are radiation weapons. And there are some similarities .

The point of these comparisons is that each of the DEW attacks ARE like mini-nukes being dropped. 40 such hot war attacks in California alone.

Paradise Fire- California … 2018.. Same pattern. All houses vaporized , trees still intact…

Direct Energy Weapons and Nuclear Weapons should not have been allowed to be made. And not with our taxes. Now they are being used against us. Please help to enlighten people so we can have strength in Unity and demand it stop while we still can.

Robert Brame is a California Forensic Arborist with over 50 years experience with all species of trees and plants. He is also a mountain climber and nature photographer. He started coming across the anomalies while hiking and climbing and started taking photos and investigating. He has gone on over 125 investigations to over 40 different fire after-maths. Going back to some a year later to check for regrowth. Click here to view his report findings.

The world’s most powerful laser portable laser weapon. It can hit a target the size of a dime going 60 M.P.H. a half mile away. Runs on batteries. Radiation weapons are common, easy to transport and cheaper than bullets and deadly as hell, literally.