June 10, 2025

President Donald J. Trump

The Office of Donald J. Trump

c/o Mar-a-Lago Club

1100 S Ocean Blvd

Palm Beach, FL 33480

RE: Demand for Truth About the Los Angeles Fires and Use of Directed Energy Weapons

Dear President Trump,

We write to you as concerned and angered Americans demanding truth and accountability regarding your now-famous public statement during the Los Angeles fire event, when you said:

"Something hit here, didn’t it? But we won’t talk about what hit, will we?"

Millions of us heard that and have not forgotten.

In the months since, credible evidence and independent expert investigations have strongly indicated that directed energy weapons (DEWs)—a once-classified technology—were used in the destruction of Pacific Palisades and beyond. This was not an isolated event.

Forensic Arborist Robert Brame has documented over 40 separate targeted burn sites across California alone, complete with photographs showing consistent, unnatural destruction—trees burned from the inside out, root systems disintegrated, and selective incineration of structures while nearby foliage remained untouched. These are not characteristics of natural wildfires. His extensive findings were recently shared in a powerful interview with Peggy Hall of The Healthy American, accessible here:

🔗 https://youtu.be/-0XHs5W4Qk4?si=oQvdH5Zw9YdULdcU

This is a nationwide pattern of attack.

Lahaina, Hawaii was decimated in a strategic, surgical inferno where metal vaporized, yet green trees stood unburned.

Oregon, Washington, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas have all experienced similarly anomalous firestorms—radiant, selective destruction with no plausible natural cause.

In Texas , over one million head of grass-fed cattle were horrifically cooked alive on barren winter fields , with no fuel source and no shelter—an event impossible without radiation-based weaponry.

And most recently, Canada was hit again, displaying the now-familiar and disturbing pattern: vaporized vehicles resting beside unburned trees—a visual impossibility under any conventional wildfire scenario.

The American people are not blind. We are wide awake. We know the truth is being withheld while our towns, livestock, homes, and families are under silent, high-tech assault. You were at the Paradise CA attack some years ago. These terrorists attacks have been normalized as “Wild fires from climate change’ by design.

We urge you, Mr. President, to break the silence. What hit Los Angeles? What forces are behind these attacks? Why has this war on American soil gone unacknowledged?

We believe in law, transparency, and the duty of leadership. You have the power—and the moral obligation—to expose the truth and protect this nation from enemies, both foreign and domestic, who wield these weapons.

Citizens of the United States of America

Perhaps United, We the People Can make a difference. We have to try. It could be our homes next. Canada has been attacked again and a large part of beautiful land is now deliberately destroyed as is Lahaina, Paradise CA, redwood forests, whole subdivisions, in CA. All the same pattern of aftermaths that are literally impossible for an organic fire. And now we hear that firefighters are committing suicide in large numbers. A connection is logical.

Sucker River, Saskatchewan, Canada just recently. Same pattern, cars vaporized, all paint instantly stripped, wheel alloys vaporized, glass vaporized/melted, Trees radiated dead but did not burn up. They should be gone, just black sticks.

Michelle Melendez- StandTogetherHawaii.com author of the Great Maui Land Grab Interviewing 30 year Fire Captain Matt Dankin about the aftermaths.

Who will DO something about the DEWS if we don’t? We pray that President Trump will. We must honor these good fellow Americans who are speaking out and Unite to stop the attacks on us, to stop the genocide, to stop their SMART City, Transhuman Agenda. To save natural mankind and Mother Earth.

United We Stand has never meant so much. God Bless the Truth to be revealed.