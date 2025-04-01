Analyze this photo of the Oregon Gray Fire, with common sense. Do you see any glass? 2500 degreesF to begin to melt. Do you see a porcelain toilet? 3500 degreesF to start to melt one. Do you see a wood stove ? How hot to vaporize one? Stainless steel appliances? Sinks? Furnaces? No.

But you do see a lawn not even scorched, trees intact. Forest fires top out at about 1472 degrees. And that is very hot! What is hot enough to vaporize iron wood stoves and porcelain toilets, stainless steel appliances but not catch the trees on fire ? Why isn’t everyone including fire experts asking this question?

Think microwave-physics. Will a pine branch in a microwave oven on high start a flame? No. It radiates dry and brown just like the trees in the photos. What happens if you put metal in one? A radiation fire. Should you put water on it? No. It arcs it and you may get shocked. Use dirt, or a powered retardant.

Palisades Attack: Homes incinerated, but the trees are in-tact. For anyone to not question this is insane.

Cars incinerated. Metal wheel alloys melted in rivers, all the paint, glass, door handles, interior, even some engines vaporized instantly. Look at the trees, intact. What vaporized these cars that did not catch trees on fire?

Whole subdivisions vaporized but not the Trees.

Tree's watery pulp cooking from within. Bark, branches, needles, leaves intact. Like cooking in a microwave oven.

Viewer discretion advised for this Lahaina attack aftermath video shows human beings radiated, hair intact, not burnt up. How many people were found like this? Thousands? How many people incinerated in their cars road blocked in? Note their feet and ankles incinerated to the bone. The ground must have been strongly radiated? Over 40 such attacks in California alone, in WA, OR, CO, NM, SC.. HA, OK, all over the country and world.

I posted that terrible horrible, unbelievable video from StandTogetherHawaii.com, Michelle Melendez’s site to hopefully encourage people to take this a lot more seriously and to DO something about the DEWS. Buy her book The Great Maui Landgrab.

These are hot war attacks on us. Taking over our lands, murdering Americans, forcing people into stack and pack SMART city housing with total A.I. surviellience. The 'S’ stands for surveillance. The “M’ for monitoring.

It really does not take more than a 5th grade Earth Science education to logically realize the fires are not from dry brush, climate change, or lack of vegetation control. Not even close. They are hot war attacks using now common direct energy weapons of some kind that instantly incinerate anything touching metal or liquids. Like homes.

The Attacks seem to use weather warfare to fuel the fires. Reports of the air being thick, it appears that flammable chemicals sprayed for days making the very-air flammable, common radiation weapon deployed to destroy, the radiation flames, fueled by geo-engineered fast shifting winds to spread them. Water hydrants usually turned off. As in Lahaina and LA. Water arcs radiation.

Interesting to note folks, that ‘they ‘ can put out fires with cloud seeding. Yes they can and they just did I think here in TN. Two days ago Rocky Top TN had a ‘wild fire’ in still wintery, cool wet weather. Strange. Then they made it rain and put out the fire. They are very good at making it rain and very good at zapping us with dangerous radiation weapons. Do they then laugh at us for not actualizing the truth?

They depend on Cognitive Dissonance, the inability of people to be able to realize the truth. They bank on the public’s denial of too-horrible truths. To do so means facing that your world view has been wrong your whole life. And Uncle Sam has been raping the Statue of Liberty the whole time. But our Founding Fathers did warn us of this. They did write us a Constitution that demands we start over if our government fails us. It has.

Imagine if each fire was a mini nuke dropped by another country? The devastation is the same. But it’s not another country attacking us, is it?

No and neither was 911. It was an aside job too. Did you know a 3rd high-rise fell that day? World Trade Center 7, the 47 story Soloman Bld. was demolished into its own footprint that evening in 6.5 seconds, not hit by a plane. Why don’t all Americans know this so many years later? Good question.

Americans let the criminals get away with the mass murder bombing and welcomed them to stay and govern. Then lined up begging to be injected with a known bioweapon by ‘them’. Them being genocidal, satanic psychopaths, yes, ruining their own world too. Their goal is transhumanism and they are well underway, nano circuits in blood now, magnets sticking to bodies.. All so unbelievable, but actually happening. Like a Psy-Phy movie we can’t turn off.

Are we going to just keep letting them “HIT” our people and lands with DEWS and Weather Warfare? Please have the courage to DO something about the DEWS while we still can. Speak out, Scream it from the rooftops!

We Can’t Take Anymore!!!! President Trump in LA said: “ Something “HIT” here, but we won’t talk about what hit will we?” Disobey that Executive Order as we damn well must talk about it, expose it and stop it at all costs!

Who was in those cars? How many more streets like this? We have a right to know! Share widely. I gave this photo to a TN Sheriff and he took it back to his station and he agreed no wild fire did this!

See the research report on the now very common directed-energy-weapons. They were used on 911 as well as nano-thermite and God knows what else. Vehicles down the street from the Twin Towers were found vaporized next to trees not burnt up. Same pattern.