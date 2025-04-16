Is a firefighter’s job worth more to him or her to ignore obvious anomalies that point to criminal arson? Why aren’t firefighters and fire experts researching and reporting the anomalies? They know that it takes over 3500 degreesF to begin to melt/vaporize a porcelain toilet, and that no forest or house fire can ever reach those temperatures. They see whole subdivisions vaporized to white silver dust. Not blackened carbon ash as with an organic fire. They know that most of the mountain homes in cold climes have cast iron wood stoves, that are also being reduced to dust. Iron wood stoves are made for fires and major heat. Furnaces too. That it takes 2500 degreesF to begin to melt glass, and auto-tempered glass probably hotter. They see cars incinerated uniformly, next to trees not burnt up. They are normalizing HOT WAR attacks on America rather than speak up. Are fire-fighters then traitors? Or do we give them pass for being afraid to report truthfully. Do they really believe that forest fires don’t burn trees up? Don’t they notice the fires are not normal? That the water they spray arcs the radiation flames ?

Firefighters are brave, how brave to report that the aftermaths are the opposite of an organic fire? We Americans love our firefighters of course, but are they clamming up as we are attacked over and over again? This ‘clamming up’ must stop. We are Americans! Speak out!

Trees not burnt up, cars incinerated, wheel alloys melted on fire-proof concrete.

Highly flammable palm trees, known as ‘Flaming Torches’ by firemen, did not catch fire and burn up next to a home incinerated to white dust, a car whose paint, glass, engine, interior wheels have been vaporized. This is the opposite of an organic fire aftermath. Firefighters know this!! A fifth-grader does!

Trees are cooking from within. Bark, branches, needles,leave not catching Fire.

Trees watery pulp is cooking from within. Just as if you put a wooden bowl of chili in a microwave oven. The wood bowl does not catch fire, the chili cooks fast. The most water laden trees such as willows that normally withstand fire well and grow back, are the trees most affected. Again the opposite of an organic fire.

Robert Brame a California Forensic Arborist reports that the streams and creeks near the attacked willows and trees are now dead, void of any life, no fish or tadpoles- radiated dead and sterile. This is extremely alarming. Who else is investigating this? Only Robert Brame? He goes back to a fire aftermath site a year later to check for regrowth, usually finding none.

On the above short video Linda and Carol, our Protect and Alert Crew, investigate the aftermath of the Medical Lake Fire a year after it to see what it looks like now. Notice the ‘blue’ cup did not melt. Blue withstands the radiation beam’s spectrum.

Look what they found- radiated-dead trees still standing like huge Halloween decorations, with pine cones, needles. And a circle under each tree of no growth, no weeds or grass regrowing. Radiated sterile- for how long? Who is studying this? Robert Brame and Protect and Alert? Are we the only ones who care? Do you? This is the job of Fire-Science investigators, right? Have they sold us out to not be called a Conspiracy Theorists? Reminds me of 911. Jet-fuel can’t melt steel either and yet that is the official narrative.

Whole subdivisions ATTACKED ! Look! This is in cold mountain weather, most homes would have iron wood stoves, many with stainless steel appliances, all with porcelain toilets and sinks. All incinerated uniformly to white silver dust. And LOOK! The trees did not catch fire and burn up. This is the exact opposite of an organic fire. Any child could see this, why aren’t firefighters? I contacted an old buddy who has been a firefighter captain for 40 years, he actually told me that pine trees are not burning as ‘the fire freezes them’. Did he take the bioweapon jab? Are nano-circuits and chem-trails of aluminum dumbing his brain and critical thinking skills? Seriously. Has common sense just gone away? Have you noticed the serious brain fog?

Forest Fires burn trees, and can’t vaporize a wood stove or a toilet!

All Opposites of an Organic Fire- Obviously. Please share with a fire-fighter.

We are living in psy-phy movie we can’t turn off. There are more of us good guys than bad. We have to Unite though and stop all denial that these horrible things are happening. Please share and if you know a firefighter please try to share with them as well. If they can start speaking of this perhaps we can still save ourselves.

The criminal cabal will not stop until We the People stop it. Time for action and fast before our homes get incinerated. Have the courage to share this information folks. United We Stand has never meant so much.

God Bless The Truth to be Revealed