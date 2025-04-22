Once again Protect And Alert asks you to analyze this photo. A terrorist attack on the U.S.A. Who was in these cars? Seems like we must honor those souls and demand an investigation into what we see!! I doubt there is DNA left, no license plates, all vaporized on a fireproof street. How do we know if they were added to the death count?

Who is in the cars on the right of the photo on the wrong side of the street? Notice the tires are melted. One car tried to turn around, they are crashed together, no cars doors open. The white car in the middle couldn’t open any doors being smashed in. Are there dead cooked alive people in those cars?

This photo is of the cars on the right magnified. Look how they are crashed together, not parked. Window glass seems foggy.

This is so serious and so scary that it is really hard to take in and realize. But we must to survive it to stop it. This is it folks.

The weather modification is used in conjunction with some kind of directed energy radiation weapon that can be said to ‘vaporize’ things that are liquid or touching liquids and metals such as homes.

This is Paradise CA 2018- same pattern Vaporized homes, trees not burnt up. Did you read the comment in the previous article a mom posted about her firefighter son’s firemen friends committing suicide? Yes, and that would make sense if they are realizing this truth and being gagged to tell it or too afraid to.

We must expose this tactic of war being waged against We the People of the United States of America. Into SMART cities for total A.I. control. Bringing HELL to Earth literally. Making people into robots.

Just recently in LA our President Trump said: “ Something HIT here, but we won’t talk about what HIT will we? “ He was also at the Paradise attack in 2018.

There’s those pesky trees again becoming fire-proof.

What is interesting and horrible is that a child, a 5th grader can ‘see’ the truth easier than most adults. It is obvious.. trees are not catching fire and burning up. Iron wood stoves are being vaporized to dust. That one fact of the aftermaths is all one really needs to realize and question. And the ONLY answer is a now common radiation weapon in conjunction with with chemtrails and geoengineered wind. The weather HAARP and other weather machines are energy weapons too creating and directing frequencies. They’ve many years experience and have now perfected it. All blamed on climate change to control your way of life.

While we’ve all been living life and doing the best we can with that ‘Pursuit of Happiness” Right….. so important. “They’ve” been planning this diabolical take over of mankind and our Earth! Will someone please change the channel?

But it’s really happening and we can really stop it if we unite. So all us chem-trail fighter folks and us DEW exposer folks unite- tight, as they are both being used together. Don’t expose one without the other. They are both their tools to genocide us into trans-humanism slavery.

We should be like ‘ of course they’re using DEWS .. so common for years. And it’s true. Of course they’re controlling the weather, so common for years. So of course they’re using both together so well people are becoming used to the exact opposite Physics.. trees not burning up and wood stoves vaporizing. Us Americans are too smart to be so lacking in critical thinking and common sense.. I pray.

Dr. Jane Ruby is a noted podcaster bold and speaks her mind. She sent in her garden cover tarps that had accumulated chem-trail dust to scientist Mike Adams The Health Ranger who has analyzed it. Listen to the findings that include mercury and strange bacteria. Dr. Jane Ruby needs to realize the facts about the radiation weapons, for some reason people can’t seem to understand that trees really are flammable and burn first, trees usually start homes on fire. Did you notice that the term Wild Fire’ is now used instead of forest fire? The fires are skipping the forests. The bad guys are counting on cognitive dissonance.

Logic, common sense and critical thinking have fallen by the wayside. Let’s help people regain this if we can unite to make it safe to support Truth. There are lots of people who live alone and it’s scary, knowing the truth alone. United We Stand has never meant so much. Love Thy Neighbor too. Comrades in arms now, friends of Truth.

It would be a good idea perhaps to unite all like minds on a weekly call just to talk about it all and form action plans with us Sub-stackers? Let me know your thoughts on this idea everyone.