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Scoramg's avatar
Scoramg
2d

With due respect, while I agree with the substance of your article, I disagree with your conclusion. Israel. That’s an easy scapegoat to get caught up in. I do not believe that is a ‘fact’ that you include with the rest of your well articulated article. I think most of the conclusions we draw have, to some extent, some forms of speculative opinion. However, the dots can be connected to make some arguably strong and valid assessments to this ‘theater’ we are living in. Would be happy to discuss further with you, if interested.

I’m not much of a writer

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Atreyu of the plains people's avatar
Atreyu of the plains people
2d

https://logicwithcommonsense.substack.com/p/when-you-realize-they-will-lie-about

yup, your post nails it. a lot of different parts at once, but yeah, too many for one post, but it's correct. absolutely.

wish more people understood this.

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