The U.S. government was taken over. A coup d’eta occurred,,, beginning with the murder of President Kennedy... the lynch pin was the inside job called 911.

A Question for you to answer to test your knowledge of events. Post your answer.

Who was the Comptroller of the Pentagon in 2001? His side job? C.E.O. of Systems Planning Corp who makes the Remote Control Flight Termination Systems on those commercial flights. What was he accused of on September 9th the day before the attack? On National TV. By whom? What happened the next day on 9/11/01 at the Pentagon to the office investigating the Rabbi comptroller? What happened to our National Defense Funds ?

Americans sat there and watched explosions, secondary explosions, saw molten metal, people jumping from the Towers being cooked alive by nano thermite heat melting the beams. Americans heard witnesses state they saw and felt and heard explosions. But!! by the end of the day all that Truth was wiped out with a lie that it was jet fuel fires. What “dustified’ the top of the buildings, and blew them across the street? Bones found on adjoining roof-tops found years later… Blown there by explosions. Over 1500 people not accounted for, not even DNA. Not a phone or typewriter was found, But there was paper floating all around. Not burnt up by the jet fuel fires accused of destroying the metal towers. Metal sided and framed towers especially designed to withstand multiple jet plane impacts.

Paper did not burn— metal melted. Vehicles near by vaporized, Trees by them intact.. Sound familiar ?

Nano-thermite- Directed Energy Weapons- Bombs and God knows what else were used that day. Most Especially the Fourth Estate Corrupted the minds of Americans. The Media Fucked Us Over and Americans are so dumbed down to still believe the constant lies and watch and support it.

Why? Cowards? Stupid? Selfish?

Don’t Care ?

Why Believe Obvious Lies ?

Americans were mind controlled to believe the most impossible lie. Jet Fuel Fires. Fools! Just like they are now about the obvious radiation sourced fires. And can’t even use their necks to just look up at the poisons falling on them each day being sprayed on them. Americans would rather be lied to and keep on dying in their illusions. God forbid they have to ‘get involved’ or take actions. They may be called the most dreaded thing- a “Conspiracy Theorist” A term coined by the CIA after our President Kennedy was murdered by them.

Americans did line up just like cattle begging to be injected with a bioweapon that did not allow them to know the ingredients. They believed the criminals that blew up New York before their very eyes!! The same criminal cabal.

Gates Pfizer Hearing Netherlands

Now over 6 Billion people have been injected. Most of the vials were saline water. People that got multiple jabs were playing Russian Roulette. Those that got the real poison, such as my Uncle Rich, my best friend, murdered. Millions disabled for life. Millions of miscarriages. But even worse is the change of DNA, it changed the Human Genome our God Force.. Forever and for generations. Now those people are GMO, patented and owned! And it is made to be replicated in the bodies who then shed the toxins to others. Now millions are dying from Turbo Cancers from being shed on who did not chose to get the injections. But they are dead by them just the same. Genocide. A Direct Violation of The Nuremberg Code. And good people such as Attorney Reiner Fuellmich who brought the world the truth after 450 interviews and organized the facts into a Public Court of opinion based on the structure of The American Grand Jury is right now sitting in a Nazi Germany dungeon being tortured, frozen , starved and killed by black mold. He was kidnapped by Germany and has been held for over two years. For bringing us the Truth. Be sure to watch all 8 days:

GRAND JURY COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION

Diabolical —- Satanic Agenda Using American Cognitive Dissonance- Narcissism and Bioweapons that Crossed the Blood Brain Barrier in 48 Hours Causing Chemical Lobotomies in the Front Lobe of Their Brain. Injecting nano circuits in the blood that connect via Wifi and 5G Towers = TOTAL CONTROL OF AMERICANS….. Merging Man With Machine…. It is done now.

Circuits Found in Blood How To Remove