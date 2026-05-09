Poll to See if I should start a group letter/petition to Fire Chief Stone to open an arson investigation into the use of a radiation weapon as the source of the inferno. "It Ends at Atkinson GA."
We The People are not stupid, we can see the fires are not organic. We can see they are started with a radiation weapon not burning trees, vaporizing homes & vehicles. This is NOT a Conspiracy Theory.
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this is a rough draft of the letter to send to the chief. Suggestions are welcome "
Subject: Request for Independent Origin-and-Cause Investigation – Brantley Highway 82 Fire, Atkinson, Georgia (April 23, 2026)
Fire Chief Robby Stone
Atkinson Fire Department
86 South Main Street
Pearson, GA 31642
Dear Chief Stone,
We, the undersigned citizens and concerned observers, respectfully request an independent and comprehensive origin-and-cause investigation into the Brantley Highway 82 Fire of April 23, 2026, which reportedly destroyed a thousand homes, vehicles, and structures in and around Atkinson, Georgia and elsewhere.
Numerous residents and members of the public have reviewed photographic and video evidence from the aftermath of the fire and have identified several damage patterns they believe warrant closer forensic examination by qualified fire investigators, radiation engineers, and fire-science professionals.
Among the concerns repeatedly raised are:
(1) Extensive destruction of homes and vehicles alongside standing trees and vegetation in close proximity that did not catch fire and burn up. The unburnt trees cannot reasonably be viewed as the fuel source capable of reducing homes containing stainless steel appliances, porcelain sinks and toilets, and even iron wood stoves to white dust rather than black carbon ash. What was the source of such intense heat that vaporized structures and vehicles but did not catch trees and dry brush near these structures and cars on fire and burn up?
(2) Apparent and blatant inconsistencies in burn patterns visible in publicly available photographs.
(3) Severe thermal damage to vehicles, including the apparent vaporization of automotive glass ( 5000F) and other materials that would ordinarily require temperatures in the thousands of degrees, while nearby trees in some locations remained intact- appearing radiated dry but intact.
(4) Questions regarding the apparent absence or condition of glass, steel- appliances, porcelian fixtures, and other common fire debris in photographed fire after-math scenes.
(5) Public concern regarding whether all possible ignition sources, contributing factors, and the potential for unconventional energy or radiation-based mechanisms have been adequately and seriously considered.
(6) The after-maths examined by qualified investigators and non government independent experts such as Forensic Arborist Robert Brame. He has gone on over 125 independent investigations to more than 40 different fire-after-maths and has photographic evidence of radiation fires in all but three. We ask that you include his professional documented evidence as part of your investigation.
The public is well aware of these anomalies that are impossible for an organic forest fire to leave behind. We will no longer tolerate fire departments ignoring the obvious microwave radiation physics. It is time to expose the obvious truth.
(7) Investigate if fire-fighters were ordered to stand down and not fight the fires by federal authorities.
(8) Consider as motive for the arson a retaliation for the community protesting a massive AI DATA Center that will drain resources such as water and energy to house illegal surveillance data that violates the Constitution. Data Centers that Americans do not want. We believe this is yet another land grab by arson.
We the People are wise enough to know about basic microwave radiation technology. If you put a fresh pine branch into a microwave oven it will not catch flame, it will cook dry and brown. If you put metal in a microwave it will start a radiation fire that arc with water is applied. This is the technology we believe is obviously being deployed on our lands, homes, vehicles, businesses and families. The evidence proves this is not a conspiracy theory.
The purpose of this request is not to prematurely assert this conclusion, but rather to request that all reasonable investigative avenues be thoroughly examined and documented in the interest of public confidence and transparency.
Given the scale of destruction and the level of public concern, we respectfully request:
A full independent forensic origin-and-cause investigation and into the use of now common microwave radiation technology as a potential source of the fire
Review by state and/or federal fire investigators and arborists.
Preservation of relevant physical evidence and scene documentation
Transparency regarding investigative findings available to the public
We further request acknowledgment of this letter and any publicly releasable information regarding the status of the investigation.
Citizens across the country are closely following this event and await a serious transparent investigation regarding the observed destruction patterns and fire behavior documented that are the opposite of an organic fire.
Interesting that the article about the fires got over 400 likes and 120 comments, and thousands of views, but only 26 brave people voted they'd sign a letter to investigate the use of a radiation weapon. I am so thankful for the 26 who did, but it shows just how Americans won't help themselves if it means speaking truth to power. This is the reason our country is in such terrible shape. People wont get involved and don't seem to care to help,. Heartbreaking.