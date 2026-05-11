POLL- Do you have courage to sign a letter requesting an arson investigation for the Georgia Radiation Fire Attack/Land Grab? Do you care enough? Homes vaporized. Could be your home next!
We The People are not stupid, we can see the fires are not organic. We can see they are started with a radiation weapon not burning trees, vaporizing homes & vehicles. This is NOT a Conspiracy Theory.
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Thank you! I was able to sign on my iPad. I had previously tried with my iPhone without success. Thank you for this worthy petition. This must end.
Cold Fusion (PYROKINESIS) and Cold Friction (TELEKINESIS) are the 2 sides of DEW.
Pyrokinesis (COLD FUSION) is Volcanoes and Earthquakes or Stars and Planets.
Telekinesis (COLD FRICTION) is Hurricanes and Tornadoes or Blackholes and Galaxies.
Check my substack. I figured it out.