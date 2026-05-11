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LInda Shepler's avatar
LInda Shepler
May 20

Thank you! I was able to sign on my iPad. I had previously tried with my iPhone without success. Thank you for this worthy petition. This must end.

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TrickyLaSoul's avatar
TrickyLaSoul
May 15

Cold Fusion (PYROKINESIS) and Cold Friction (TELEKINESIS) are the 2 sides of DEW.

Pyrokinesis (COLD FUSION) is Volcanoes and Earthquakes or Stars and Planets.

Telekinesis (COLD FRICTION) is Hurricanes and Tornadoes or Blackholes and Galaxies.

Check my substack. I figured it out.

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