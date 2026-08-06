Spokane WA- KREM2’s Regan Gallo noticed a BLUE house...

EXPLANATION from Shane Buell author of Sound the Alarm: “ I’ve studying optical wavelength interaction ever since Maui, and color discrimination is a real and repeated effect that becomes more obvious with each large fire.

This also happens at tattoo removal clinics. They remove color tattoos starting with a 1064 nm wavelength, but that leaves behind blue, green, and red. To remove red would require 532 nm, but that’s in the visible green spectrum and could blow their cover. To remove blues, and greens that contain blue, wavelengths between 730 and 785 nm are required, but blue is the hardest to remove because it’s the least interactive with light and requires a higher amplitude at the right wavelength. “ (By Shane Buell)

The U.S.A. is under attack right now. Our military is not defending us. Just like mini-nuclear bombs being dropped- the aftermaths much the same. Are you going to take action ? Or just keep letting it happen?

Even my 85 year old Aunt Rella stated; just the sheer number of fires is not normal.

This is a clip of the firefighters in Atkinson GA late April 2026 reporting they were told to stand down and not fight the fires. Letting homes burn. This we call this “ Damn That!… Go! “ report. Listen here:

This is a clip of a man fighting the fire burning up his home reporting firetrucks rolled by as he tried to flag them down. They let homes burn on purpose, these clips are EVIDENCE, show them to the authorities everywhere, it may alert them and make your community safe. We have to try.

The ground is cooking, the moisture and trace metals. Look at the little stump where the only flames are coming out of the ground. Looks like a vampire movie. And it ends abruptly. This is a satanic attack on Earth, bringing hell literally .

Fire chiefs and fire officers learn the melting points, ignition points, and structural behaviors of materials to predict when a building will collapse and how chemicals will react. Their training focuses heavily on fire dynamics, thermodynamics, and materials science rather than just basic firefighting tactics. THEY KNOW! And they are complicit in the cover up.

Where is the military? The Marines? The Army? The National Guards? The Navy? The Coast Guard? Certainly not defending us. THEY KNOW TOO. They have to. This is Operation Warp Speed Radiation Attack. Trump knows.

The GANN Fire Angles Camp Gold Country CA. Trees not burnt, car incinerated. Gas powered cars targeted as are homes and businesses.

Spokane WA Fire- house incinerated- porcelain, stainless steel appliances but the trees are intact. The trees were not the fuel, what was ? A Radiation Weapon.

Spokane Attack- more gas powered vehicles destroyed and some kind of structure, notice the trees totally intact! Firemen see this, they KNOW it is impossible for an organic fire to leave this. They are totally guilty of Treason and Arson Cover up. Tell all auto industry shops they are being targets to remove gas powered cars and parts. New cars will determine if you are allowed to drive your own car, can be turned off and you will be tracked and traced with your body data. All violations of the 4th Amendment and Communist.

Forensic Arborist Robert Brame Interview with Peggy Hall The Healthy American- Recent Interview. Peggy Hall has been the only podcaster who has reported regularly on the DEW attacks. Robert Brame has 50 years experience as an arborist and mountain climber in California. He started coming across impossible fire after-maths about 9 years ago. CA Bay Trees are the most flammable tree, green leaves ignite fast. They are not catching flame and burning up. Listen to his report with photographic evidence. It really is common sense.

A new kind of Radiation Weapon- levels the homes to white ash, not black carbon ash, And all the trees intact … This is a radiation attack in 2017. The attacks have not stopped all these years. And since they are getting away with it, thanks to us Americans, they’ve ramped up the attacks and will not stop until WE THE PEOPLE STOP THEM BY SPEAKING OUT TO THE AUTHORITIES WHO WE PAY TO PROTECT US. Don’t be afraid of being called a Conspiracy theorist, look them in the eyes and demand accountability. We are not stupid! Don’t be too busy to take action, please.

This is an 80 year old radiation weapon. Looks much like the aftermaths of the new direct energy radiation weapons in the above Santa Rosa CA DEW aftermath. WE ARE UNDER A HOT WAR ATTACK ! TELL THE MARINES, TELL THE ARMY AND FOR DAMN SURE TELL YOUR NATIONAL GUARD AND FIRE CHIEF AND MARSHALL.

Picket the Fire Captains Office with really good signs! That’s how we used to get stuff done! Don’t just sit there and let your home be threatened, please.

This is a cheap energy weapon you can buy online to start fires. It’s not marketed as a weapon, but it’s pretty damn lethal. If ya don’t think ‘they’ are using advanced ones on us, well you’re playing right into their hands. Cognitive dissonance is the real pandemic.

Report to and demand protection from your National Guard, Military, Fire Chiefs, Fire Marshalls. They are to be protecting us from attacks! Demand arson investigations into the use of some kind of radiation technology—- Obviously! Stop letting them treat us as if we are stupid!

Please listen to President Kennedy, our last good one, remember his important famous words. Thank you and God Bless Unity.