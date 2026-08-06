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Ex Gabber's avatar
Ex Gabber
5d

I don’t know if all they say here is true, but standing trees, nearly undamaged by the fires around them are not normal. And I can tell you this, after 4+ years as a volunteer, and 8 years on a county fire department with several brush fire crews. The number of fires across North America (Canada included) is way higher than 1980 to 1999 numbers.

Something isn’t right………

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Michael's avatar
Michael
6d

I wonder how much the HAARP installations are affecting Fires?

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