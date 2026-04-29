“The individual is handicapped by coming face-to-face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists. The American mind simply has not come to a realization of the evil which has been introduced into our midst. It rejects even the assumption that human creatures could espouse a philosophy which must ultimately destroy all that is good and decent.”

—J. Edgar Hoover, The Elks Magazine, 1956

Gaslighting is a well-documented psychological manipulation tactic used by narcissists to destabilize their victims, erode their sense of reality, and maintain control over them. This insidious behavior often extends beyond the narcissist themselves, as they frequently recruit allies—referred to as “flying monkeys”—to amplify their abuse. Most U.S. doctors became flying monkeys for narcissist Anthony Fauci and injected millions with a bioweapon of unknown ingredients. My cousin, an MD pushed my dear Uncle, to be injected three times. After each jab I could clearly see his diminished capacity until he was admitted to the hospital and injected with Remdesivir, promoted as a COVID-19 “treatment” and murdered. Remdesivir has been implicated in catastrophic organ failure and increased mortality, particularly among elderly patients. Hospitals were financially incentivized to prioritize remdesivir over safer, cheaper alternatives like ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine. Nurses reported patients being denied food, water, and humane care while isolated on remdesivir regimens, with some facilities resembling “concentration camps”. You’d think my family would want to sue the hospital as some are, no, they think nothing of it! Gaslighting and narcissism allow genocide and prevent justice.

The citizens of the United States and the world have been, and are still, seriously gaslit-abused by world leaders with serious and dangerous psychopathic narcissistic personality disorder. Narcissism is the most serious pandemic the world has ever known. A Spiritual War. And it extends into families causing generational abuse. Recognizing it and Unity is the only way out of it.

Cognitive dissonance is the inability to realize verifiable evidence that goes against an official narrative because it would mean that your world view of your lifetime has been based on lies. And It may mean you’d have to realize your own country attacked itself and mass murdered thousands of people. It may mean you have to realize your country has been invaded from within. It may mean you could be called a conspiracy theorist.

In 2013 I was on the couch healing from surgery and discovered Youtube. I came upon “Dark Legacy- JFK to 911 a four hour documentary by John Hankey, very well researched and documented. My eyes open like saucers, no denial for empathetic me, only the drive to research, to know. My world view was shattering. I learned about JFK’s Executive Order 11110 to print our own silver backed currency. I learned some of the same criminals who conspired to murder President Kennedy also conspired to commit the 911 attack. I learned what a False-Flag-Attack is from Operation North-Woods; a plan devised by the CIA presented to Kennedy to paint military aircraft to look like Cuba’s and attack Florida to blame Cuba to garner American support to go to war with Cuba. President Kennedy said: “have you lost your marbles?’ and vowed to ’shatter the CIA into a 1000 Pieces” and fired CIA leaders including , Allen Dulles who later served on the cover-up Warren Commission.

Kennedy averted nuclear war as Russian missiles were on Cuba pointed at Florida. I learned that our President Kennedy was making Israel get their nukes inspected. They’ve still never been inspected. Which is a serious national security issue for the world.

I was in 4th grade when they got him. I remember being sent home on the bus and no one was talking, we all felt something really bad just happened, something changed.

Then the Narcissist C.I.A. coined & marketed the term ‘Conspiracy Theorist” to gaslight us all, to isolate truthers, to silence questions about the impossible official narrative of a loan shooter- Oswald.

When someone calls another a Conspiracy-Theorist as if they’re crazy, they’ve just proved their own brainwashing by the C.I.A. and their own cognitive dissonance and perhaps narcissism? Disbelief that the U.S would ever do such a thing? Not Uncle Sam! The U.S. dropped two nukes on Japan whom we knew were about to surrender. Two! The after-maths of those nukes looks a lot like the aftermaths of the many radiation fires since the 911 False Flag attack. Over 40 radiation attacks in California alone.

The United States dropped the atomic bomb “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, Japan, on August 6, 1945, at 8:15 a.m. (local Japanese time).

Tubbs Fire, Santa Rosa California October 2017 Homes radiated to white powder, including iron wood stoves, stainless steel appliances, porcelain fixtures. The trees did not catch fire and burn up.

Cognitive dissonance is exacerbated by decades of government psyops designed to manipulate public perception. As revealed in declassified documents, agencies like the CIA have long weaponized narratives to induce compliance, framing dissenters as “conspiracy theorists” to marginalize factual dissent. . The 1952 Project Artichoke memo, for instance, outlines plans to covertly alter human behavior via food, water, and medical interventions.. Citizens conditioned to trust authority figures (e.g., media, government) often reject evidence of geoengineering and direct energy weapons because acknowledging it would dismantle their worldview—a psychological defense mechanism reinforced by institutional gaslighting.

People would rather go along with an official narrative even as their own eyes see different, than be called a Conspiracy Theorist and fear facing the truth. That we’ve been lied to all our lives about everything. It may mean they’d have to DO something. Get involved. Take action. Get out of their illusion and change their lives to warrior and survival mode. As per the Declaration of Independence that states it’s our duty to abolish the government when it no longer serves us and start over. Our ‘DUTY’ as Americans, whether we like it or not. Robert Brame and many other good, brave people are taking actions to investigate and report, to try and wake up Americans, our only chance to save our country, humanity, honey- bees and the future for all children. No one is coming to rescue us.

Dane Wigington of Geoengineeringwatch.org reporting that most insects are dying off including honey bee pollinators. When bees go, so too shall mankind. From the weather manipulation they are dying of aluminum poisoning- alzheimers. Crops are failing. Fresh vegetables are now a luxury item.

This is a photo I recently took in Lafollette TN March 2026. I called the police and reported it. By the afternoon the entire sky was a milky haze of chemicals and the sun was dimmed. It appears that the skies are sprayed with flammable chemicals before a direct energy weapon attack as reported in Lahaina.

On September 11 2001 Americans and the world watched on TV as the Twin Towers were demolished. 110 stories each…..poof! Into just a few stories of rubble. They were built of steel and concrete and sided with solid steel. They were engineered to withstand multiple jet plane impacts. What happened to all of the stories of steel and concrete?

And still many Americans are ignorant of the collapse of a third high-rise that day- WTC 7 the 47 Story Soloman Building that collapsed in its footprint at 5:28 P.M. that day not hit by a plane. It was reported to have fallen 28 minutes too soon by BBC reporter Jane Stanley, it’s in her video feed behind her as she reported it collapsed! Everyone in real time saw and heard explosions, secondary explosions and heard every reporter, report about explosions and molten steel running down the channel-wells. Then by the end of the day the official narrative was jet-fuel fires made the steel high-rises collapse. And Americans just believed the lies, disbelieving their eyes and ears and common sense. Why? Cognitive dissonance and gaslighting and narcissism.

This street is near the Twin Towers in New York. What did this to these vehicles? Notice the tree. They look like the vehicles in the strange fire after-maths. Dr. Judy Wood reported these and the Twin Towers were destroyed by a directed energy weapon. Dr Wood is the only person to submit elements of her forensic study in a US Federal court case in 2007, news of which was censored.

Richard Gage AIA Architect and founder of Architects and Engineers for 911 Truth proves evidence of nano-thermite used. I think both were employed and possibly other weapons we may never know about unless there is an actual criminal investigation . Something made the firemen’s boots melt until mid December working the pile at Ground Zero. Perhaps mini-nukes were used as well. We know the lobby of the tower exploded as Bobby Mcllvaine walked through it, before the weaponized drone hit above. His autopsy proved he was blown apart. His parents at least had something to bury. 1500 people were unaccounted for, not even DNA. Vaporized.

The world’s most powerful portable laser weapon. Made by the Australian Military Fractl can run on both battery and AC power and is designed to offer a variety of responses to drones. Not only can it destroy them with a beam the size of a 10-cent piece when they are moving at 60 mph (100 km/h) at a range of 3,300 ft (1,000 m) or burn out sensors at 4,900 ft (1,500 m), it is also a tenth of the size of similar systems and a tenth of the cost. Direct Energy Weapons are common now and cheaper than bullets.

People will shoot the messenger before they know the message. If my Dad had asked me to watch a link, or read an article. I would have, immediately, been thankful and honored he shared with me. Sadly my own adult children who are in danger in California, suffer from cognitive dissonance and are being gaslit and refuse to watch important information. I escaped California and am setting up a homestead in Tennessee and keep trying to share vital life and death information with them. And will keep the candle burning for them here.

We were gas-lit by Operation Warp Speed using the Dept of Defense to deploy a known bioweapon under the guise of a ‘safe and effective’ vaccine that has mass murdered millions and changed the DNA of perhaps billions world-wide. Changing DNA for generations. Now those people are GMO and need serious medical help.

100 % of mRNA- covid-19 injected bodies could not be embalmed at funeral homes until long fibrous clots were removed from arteries. Verified world-wide.

Recent peer reviewed studies prove that those who received the Covid injections are still producing toxins and shedding them. Blood in both vaxxed and those not vaxxed are proving to have self-assembling nano-circuits in it that come alive with Wifi. Even after a person dies, the circuits stay alive. We’re being shed on and sprayed daily. There are remedies to help us, if only people could have courage and take action, speak up! . They’ve been doing this to rats for years, now we are their rats. All violations of the Nuremberg Code. No ‘ informed consent’ at all. Even label readers didn’t care that the label on the bioweapon was blank. Cognitive dissonance.

Self Assembling Nano-Circuits Blood slide of Dr. Ana Mihalcea who has a clinic in Yelm Washington with a dark-field microscope to analyze blood. This is to merge man with machine for total technocracy control of body, mind and Spirit. Demonic.

This is serious cognitive dissonance when being in denial can kill you and harm others. To realize these hard truths would make the masses demand help, and blood cleaning clinics everywhere and to stop the shots. Over 12 states now have legislation declaring the mRNA jabs bioweapons. Our children most likely have this in their blood too, especially if they’ve been around Covid 19 Injected adults. It is pretty obvious we are in the midst of a serious depopulation agenda in full swing.

Use this link to a very important photo of Sunset Blvd. Photo taken by Jeff Gritchen, Orange Co. Register, “Palisades Fire With a 30 Foot Pole”. He taped his camera to a pole to get this photo as the road had just been blocked. For copyright purposes you have to go to their site to see the photo. Please do as it is very important. And it appears that the media was kept out of this sit on Sunset Blvd. except for one local media site Santa Monica Close Up and a reporter Fabian. Use this embedded link to go to his video of Sunset Blvd. His description on his youtube channel is mainstream propaganda. He has a warning not to use the video without permission and the vibe I get it that he must know the truth and is either very stupid or is in on the cover up. There are several comments declaring this to be a DEW attack, I wonder if he has read them. Or what his reaction would be if he viewed the video with Eric West Lahaina Citizen Reporter coming across a vaporized car and his reaction to the abnormal vaporizing of a car with no fuel around it to do that, and trees unburnt. There is Fair Use laws however. My point is our Fourth Estate, the media that is to be the Watchdog over the three branches of government as not only failed us, they are in on the cover ups . You will see that Fabian is walking amongst what I consider a crime scene - a domestic terrorist attack. The man needs to be interviewed! He can’t be that stupid to be walking there in that horrific attack on Sunset Blvd. How many more streets like this?

I sent this photo of Sunset Blvd one of the most iconic streets we have, made famous by Elvis Presley and convertibles, to my adult child and was accused of using Photo-Shop! When I shared the source of the photo, she stopped looking at it. Cognitive dissonance. Analyze this photo. It is posted another article here on our Protect and Alert page with a video taken right before the photo was and before the road was blocked. It has been going viral for many months. The comments are very important as well. One mother posted her fire-fighting son’s friends are ‘all committing suicide, maybe this is why?”

Notice the cars appear to have been instantly vaporized. There is no sign of an organic fire. The trees on the left side of the photo are radiated dry, leaves still in the gutter. The trees on the right side of the photo are still green. The fireproof street has rivers of melted metal. There is nothing left in these cars, not even DNA. Look at the cars on the right side of the photo, all crashed together on the wrong side of the street. When you watch the video taken before this photo you will see no road block. There is no reason for those cars not to have driven on, unless the drivers were cooking to death from the residue radiation heat they drove into that had just been turned off after vaporizing the line of cars in front of them. If you look carefully and hone in on those cars you can see some of the tires were starting to melt. Each car has crash damage. Some tried to turn around and couldn’t. Some of the cars were so crashed together they could not open their doors. And the windows are all fogged up. The direct energy weapon must have hit only one side of the street and then was turned off. The second set of cars drove up that hill to encounter the still intense radiation heat and crashed together on the wrong side of the street. Otherwise they could have drove on, the road was open. Those crashed cars may have dead bodies in them in that photo. And who was in those vaporized cars? How could anyone know? How many children were strapped in seats? Were those people included in the official death count? How could they be? How many more streets like this? We have a right to know. And to not allow the media in to investigate and question as they are to be doing, is very scary indeed.

This is the aftermath of a deadly attack in Los Angeles California. An attack my niece had to evacuate from. And she refuses to see the truth, her home spared, she still lives there in cognitive dissonance and calls me crazy for warning her. Who in their right mind would stay living in a place that has been attacked over 40 times by a deadly direct energy weapon? I know it can happen anywhere but the western states are the most attacked as land is grabbed and people are being forced into stack and pack units, with total AI surveillance SMART Cities for control over everything, even body data. There is a patent for ‘harvesting human energy’ to power huge AI storage buildings that take too much energy to be allowed and We the People must demand it stop. Kennedy wants ‘wearable devices’ on every American to hook up your body to The Cloud. We are being attacked from every angle. The population is going down and if Central Bank Digital Currency is implemented and cash is eliminated we are then in total AI slavery and all freedoms will be gone including traveling. They are already making it too expensive to travel. This is all about CONTROL.

Direct Energy weapons are common now and cheaper than bullets, easy to transport and deadly accurate. Can you imagine WWIII with them? The use of direct energy weapons (DEWs) is fundamentally incompatible with the Geneva Convention due to their inherently indiscriminate nature, capacity to inflict superfluous injury, and potential to cause long-term ecological and health damage, all of which violate established international humanitarian law principles intended to protect civilians and combatants alike during armed conflict. These weapons, which can include high-energy lasers, microwaves, and particle beams, are designed to project concentrated energy to damage or destroy targets, but their effects often extend far beyond intended military objectives, leading to severe humanitarian consequences. The Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols explicitly prohibit weapons that cause unnecessary suffering or fail to distinguish between combatants and non-combatants, a criterion DEWs frequently fail to meet given their wide-area impact and potential for collateral damage..

One of the core principles of the Geneva Convention is the distinction between military and civilian objects, a standard severely undermined by DEWs. For instance, the deployment of such weapons in conflict zones, as alleged in various geopolitical analyses, risks massive civilian casualties and infrastructure destruction, akin to scenarios where wildfires—potentially ignited by energy-based weapons—release toxic dioxins over agricultural regions, threatening food supplies and public health. This aligns with prohibitions against weapons that cause widespread, long-term, and severe damage to the natural environment, as outlined in Article 35(3) of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions. The Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW) further addresses specific restrictions on laser weapons designed to cause permanent blindness, highlighting the international community’s recognition that certain energy-based arms cross ethical and legal boundaries.

Moreover, DEWs can be categorized as biological or ecological weapons when their deployment results in environmental contamination that jeopardizes human survival. The release of toxic substances through energy weapon strikes—similar to theories surrounding orchestrated wildfires—could lead to soil, water, and air pollution, effectively acting as a tool of indirect warfare against civilian populations. Such tactics violate the Geneva Convention’s protections against targeting objects indispensable to civilian survival, such as farmland and water sources. The psychological impact of these weapons, inducing fear and chaos, further erodes the principles of humanity and public conscience that underpin international humanitarian law.

The development and use of DEWs also intersect with broader concerns about emerging technologies, including autonomous weapons systems, which the United Nations has sought to regulate under frameworks like the CCW DEWs, especially when coupled with artificial intelligence targeting systems, could operate without meaningful human control, leading to unpredictable and escalatory conflict scenarios. This lack of accountability directly contravenes the Geneva Convention’s emphasis on minimizing harm and ensuring responsible command responsibility in warfare.

In essence, the use of direct energy weapons represents a departure from internationally accepted norms of armed conflict, prioritizing technological escalation over humanitarian safeguards. Their potential for indiscriminate effects, environmental devastation, and long-term health consequences places them firmly outside the boundaries of lawful warfare as defined by the Geneva Convention and related protocols.

Folks, all this is way way hard to realize. But only by realizing it and fighting for our lives together in Unity can we survive it. In Unity we are more, greater, better and powerful with the goodness of Spirit/God. When we unite for the cause of liberty, freedom and nature our combined good energy can and will overcome the evil negative energy that has only got this far by being UNIFIED. “They” have us divided by a party system that we can now see is a uniparty designed to divide and conquer.

We all need to have courage from this point forward and stop watching any mainstream media, get involved like never before, grow food indoors, put roofs over raised beds to prevent toxic rain from being part of our food and demand from every authority you can find the spraying and DEW Attacks be stopped. Scream the truth from the roof and mountain tops. Bee Heard. Bee Seen, Bee courageous. Bee Activists, enlist our teens and their teachers to see the physics that is so obvious. Just look up! And know that trees always burn up and iron wood stoves don’t .

United We Stand has never meant so much. HR4403 is the Federal Clear Skies Act introduced by Margorie Taylor Green. If that could pass into law then the 31 other states that have Bills to ban weather modification and the two states TN and FL which have laws can be enforced. It is almost too late for pollinators and our soil, so we must act fast. Bees not bombs! I hope people will consider getting a few bee-hives and help save them.

References:

1.Substack : Protect And Alert.

2.BeesandBlueSkies.org 3.Dr.Ana Mihalcea Details the Circuits Found in Blood: https://rumble.com/v6wqezu-dr-ana-mihalcea-details-the-circuits-found-in-all-blood-now-and-how-to-remo.html

4.No More Bees Means No More Food Pollinated = STARVATION https://rumble.com/v75zfb8-when-bees-go-..-so-too-shall-mankind...-they-are-going-extinct-fast..html

5. Dr. Judy Wood- https://www.wheredidthetowersgo.com/ 6. Architects and Engineers for 911 Truth https://www.ae911truth.org/

7. Aluminum Soil & Water Killed Insects- Starvation is Imminent without Pollinators- Chem-Trails https://rumble.com/v75z9xc-aluminum-soil-and-water-killed-insects-starvation-is-imminent-without-polli.html