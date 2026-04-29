Protect and Alert

Protect and Alert

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Marina Jarocki's avatar
Marina Jarocki
7d

I believe it all. We're still living in California, as my significant other has cognitive dissonance and thinks I'm a Conspiresy Theorist, as well. There are many of us in the same boat. Thank you for sharing.

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Quantum Animation's avatar
Quantum Animation
7dEdited

All so true. You laid out this info so well. Really thorough and great pictures. So glad to come across your site. The real pandemic is cognitive dissonance. Our relatives won't communicate anymore because they have it. Unfortunately, your post will probably only reach the people who already know these things.

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