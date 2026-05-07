This is Forensic Arborist Robert Brame’s Facebook post today. We are under attack. And not many know. We HAVE to stop the attacks. However we can. Perhaps waking up a community to speak out with our support will be a start. The Fire Chief, Fire Martial and Sheriff will get a book and the petition and if 24 businesses get an book with the same evidence it could spark Unity of Community Realization. For them to speak out for themselves with our support. Let’s give this a try folks. It’s only the cost of one paperback book.

Call to Action. Part 2 of our Mission to Wake up Atkinson Georgia .

Please send a book of your choosing either The Great Maui Land Grab 4th Edition or Sound The Alarm: The Maui Disaster That Sparked A Global Awakening. We’ll start with the top of the list and go down. Note your choice in the comments. We will update the list as people chose. Thank you for caring and giving this a united effort. United We Stand has never meant so much.

We have to be our own 4th Estate Now. The attack victims have a right to know and since we know we have the responsibility to inform them. As doing so helps us all.

If it has a strike through, it has been chosen. Let us know in the comments which business you chose to send a book to and we’ll check it off. Let’s get this mission going.

Gift a Book Atkinson Georgia Mission of Truth

Fire Chief Robby Stone – Pearson Fire Department — 54 S Church St, Pearson, GA 31642 — (912) 422-74112

Atkinson County Sheriff – Sheriff David Moore — P.O. Box 157, Pearson, GA 31642 — (912) 422-36113 Georgia State Fire Marshal — 2 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SE, Suite 620 West Tower, Atlanta, GA 30334 — (404) 656-20644 WJXT-Channel 4, WCWJ-Channel 17 – Attention: Terri Cope Walton and Robert Brown — 4 Broadcast Place, Jacksonville, FL 322075 AJ Steele’s Dealz — 60 N Main St, Pearson, GA 316426Atkinson County Chamber of Commerce — Pearson, GA 31642 — (912) 422-32777 Cady Bag Company LLC — 41 Project Cir, Pearson, GA 31642 — (800) 243-24518 Carquest Auto Parts – Haskins Auto Parts — 916 N Main St, Pearson, GA 31642 — (912) 422-38219 Chen’s China — 692 N Main St, Pearson, GA 31642 — (912) 422-338010 DG Market — 626 N Main St, Pearson, GA 31642 — (912) 208-740611 Faith Temple Pentecostal Church — 80 Faith Temple Loop, Pearson, GA 31642 — (912) 422-762512 First Baptist Church — 204 Railroad Ave E, Pearson, GA 31642 — (912) 422-380213 First String Space — 892 E Railroad Ave, Pearson, GA 31642 — (912) 422-645514 Four C’s Tire — 915 Albany Ave W, Pearson, GA 31642 — (912) 422-686615 Gonzalez Auto — 1032 Kira Loop, Pearson, GA 31642 — (912) 422-618316 Good Vibes & More — 11 E Railroad Ave, Pearson, GA 31642 — (912) 422-304617 Infinity Cargo Sales — 28 Kira Loop, Pearson, GA 31642 — (912) 381-611618 LeGare’s Paint and Body Shop — 12 Meeks St N, Pearson, GA 3164219 Morgan Automotive — 22263 Highway 82, Hortense, GA 31543 — (912) 778-405520 Mt. Olive Baptist Church — 152 Wilson St, Pearson, GA 31642 — (912) 422-314921 Oak Grove Holiness Church — 72 Joseph St, Pearson, GA 31642 — (912) 422-784822 Pearson Tire & Lube — 229 N Main St, Pearson, GA 31642 — (912) 422-682023 Pearson Volunteer Fire Department — 54 S Church St, Pearson, GA 31642 — (912) 422-754124 Saint James A.M.E. Church — 478 Albany Ave W, Pearson, GA 31642 — (912) 422-360225 The Safety Shop — 121 Main St S, Pearson, GA 31642 — (912) 422-3060

The Brantley Highway 82 Fire, April 23, 2026 in Atkinson, Georgia. Notice the home is vaporized to white powder not black carbon ash. Notice the forest did not catch fire and burn up. So what caught the house on fire then? Where are the metal appliances, porcelain fixtures?

This is the link to sign the Petition for Request for Investigation: https://c.org/2gh8D8TmwS

Imagine if each of these was a mini-nuke. Similar destruction. Attacks in plain sight.

Where is the glass and paint and interiors of these cars ? Where did it all go? I don’t see cracked or melted window glass, it’s just gone! Vaporized. Why didn’t the wood pole burn up in such heat that vaporized glass? Only the end of the pole is burning and only where a metal wire is touching it. Radiation like electricity is attracted to metal and liquids. Houses and cars are metal and liquids. Human bodies are liquid touching metal in when in a vehicle.

Automotive safety glass is usually made from tempered glass (side/rear windows) or laminated glass (windshields), both primarily composed of silica-based glass.

To completely vaporize glass — not merely crack, soften, or melt it — temperatures must become extremely high.

Here’s the rough progression:

Glass begins to soften: around 1,100–1,500°F

Glass fully melts: around 2,500–3,000°F

Significant vaporization/boiling of silica glass: roughly 4,000–5,500°F or higher

Complete conversion into vapor with little or no visible residue would generally require temperatures approaching 5,000°F+

To vaporize these cars instantly must be a very high temperature ray or beam. Who is aiming it? Who is pressing the trigger?

I just found this photo of radiation weapons, hand held. To show how common they are now.

LOOK! at this photo! The trees are not catching flames, they are radiating, see the white glow and eerie reddish sky over the tree tops? There should be flames ‘licking’ the treetops. The flames should be consuming the tree branches and needles and trunks making them burn up.

This video I found on youtube shows how fast a pine tree would burn up. They are highly flammable.

This just happened to our citizens in Georgia. How many people died? How would we know? The trees did not catch fire and burn up. . Car and home vaporized. Why don’t the authorities see this blatant fact ?

This horrible photo is shared by Michelle Melendez who wrote The Great Maui Land Grab about the direct energy weapon attack in Maui. People and animals were vaporized- microwaved. It is horrible to show you these photos but everyone must know. First responders in Lahaina pulled people out of the ocean who were radiated stiff in mid swim-stroke. A mother described how she found her son hugging their dog, both radiated stiff instantly.

Take action before this happens to you and your family. Care enough to ‘get involved’ and speak truth to power. We need everyone to sign a petition to Atkinson Georgia Fire Chief Stone demanding an investigation into the use of some kind of a radiation weapon,since that is what the aftermaths look like. EVERYONE needs to step up to the bat and expose these DEW attacks. Atkinson George must be the last one! Be brave and unite with your signature on the petition soon to be posted.

This is a video of an interview with Michelle Melendez - author of The Great Maui Land Grab. It is excellent information for you to know more about these attacks. Michelle has researched them and all connected to the attacks.

“They” the psychopaths are burning us out of the rural areas, they do not want us to homestead and stock food or grow food. They are making sure we don’t. They started on the West Coast and cooked it into SMART Cities for total AI Control and now they are coming for the rest of the country.

House totally gone under trees that did tnot burn up. Please do your part and call, or write to the fire chief, to your fire chief, to any and every authority. Please do not remain silent. We have to let them know we see the trees not burnt up. What was the fuel to incinerate/vaporize a home but not burn up the trees which should BE the Fuel to burn the home? If enough of us do let them know we question this wild fire source as it appears to be arson by a radiation weapon, that we know are common now, If enough have the courage to speak out then maybe they will stop . But to sin by silence makes cowards of us. Do not remain silent please.

For God’s Sakes Folks DO Something! Tell the authorities, Show them the obvious photo anomalies. Fire Fighters and Mayors should be able to admit the aftermaths are the opposite of an organic Fire. And since ‘they’ can make it rain with their damn chemicals, why not make it rain over a fire to put it out?

Putting water on these radiation fires make them worse for a time arcing them.

Energy Radiation weapons are common now. And deadly. And against the Geneva Convention in many ways.

Click for an interview with Robert Brame CA Forensic Arborist who is just now finishing his book to be published soon called “ Radiation Fires” using all his own photos about these radiation terrorist attacks that we must expose and STOP. He has gone on over 125 investigations to 40 different fire after maths in California. He has gone back a year later. to assess the lasting damage. Please do your part to expose them and demand they stop. Show the evidence to your fire chief and see what his reaction is. One mother of a fireman posted that his friends were committing suicide and maybe this is why. We must take action or it will be our home vaporized next.

This is a very good report about the attack on Georgia.

I am thinking of covering my roof with blue fire guard tarps. This has a fire Rating of Flame Spread & Smoke Index ASTM E84-11 Class A Best for Safety: Class A is often required by building codes for commercial buildings and in high-risk, fire-prone areas (such as wildland-urban interface zones)

DPALEX Company sells this, 20’ X 100’ roll is $299.99. DEWS don’t like Blue! I can’t even believe I have to think of doing this! They just took out 50 homes in Georgia! We are under a hot war attack and no one is talking about it?!!!!!!

We just may be able to stop them by exposing them. It is way too obvious now folks. United We Stand has never meant so much. Courage is the American way, remember that.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images - Fair use Section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Act.Education and teaching