Protect and Alert

Protect and Alert

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XXX's avatar
XXX
May 22

D E W weapons for sure. Investigate who is interested in acquiring this land and for what purpose. It’s terrorist economics.!! Check out Hawaii, Chile, N. Carolina, California, etc.

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Reality's avatar
Reality
May 22

You are asking the people killing us to investigate themselves

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