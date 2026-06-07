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Protect And Alert
Jun 8

this is it folks, every American is responsible to take action. No one is coming to rescue us. Stop all denial. Fight.

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Sue Dodd
Jun 10

I had no idea this was happening on the east coast too. Thanks for the update! Poisoning and burning us, what a mess. Why don’t the governors shoot these murderers out of the sky? I guess they’re all in on it. I know Spansberger is. Who’s the governor in Georgia right now?

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