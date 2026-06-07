In an effort to save ourselves from being vaporized by a radiation weapon we are inviting you to care to get involved. This barrier of people not ‘getting involved’ and not believing their eyes is the reason for our downfall. United We Stand, Divided we have fallen.

There is an Atkinson GA arson investigation petition on Change.org as you may know to report and request an investigation into the use of a radiation weapon as the source of the destruction this past April to their area.

INVITING YOU ON A ZOOM CALL TO ACTION MTG WEDNESDAY JUNE 10 See Below for log in info:

Protect And Alert is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Unity Meeting Petition Signers to Unite to Stop the DEW Attacks

Time: This Wednesday Jun 10, 2026 06:00 PM Indiana (East)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87134884126?pwd=beSGD8YCfnuO8P46L4HHjEYCKFLQOO.1

Meeting chat link

https://us06web.zoom.us/launch/jc/87134884126

Meeting ID: 871 3488 4126

Passcode: 934659

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One tap mobile

+13092053325,,87134884126#,,,,*934659# US

+13126266799,,87134884126#,,,,*934659# US (Chicago)

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Join by SIP

• 87134884126@zoomcrc.com

Join instructions

https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/87134884126/invitations?signature=Jy3xfnsq7qc5NOwB-8rlrJAcn6hkTveJZpHqrhjR_cg

Our petition has 172 people so far and counting, who signed requesting an arson investigation into the use of some kind of a radiation weapon as a source of destruction in Atkinson GA. Because, that is what the after-math looks like. Simply Obvious.

The petition is just a tool, one part of a strategy. And it IS a united strategy we must have. Look at the fires across our nation, want to bet how many are DEW fires? Forensic Arborist Robert Brame has investigated 49 strange fire-aftermaths in CA, and he reports only 3 were organic fires.

You only get less than 5 minutes to escape. And can be vaporized in your car. As we have seen over and over again. The destruction = to a mini-nuke. Land grabs- population control. AI SMART City cubicles with travel bans. That is exactly what this is .

ARE WE GOING TO SIT BACK AND LET IT HAPPEN?

*Come on the call Wednesday to unite with fellow Americans to discuss strategy to expose to stop the attacks.

* The first installment of signatures will be sent with the petition soon, and the petition will stay live.

* They ARE closing in.. fast… THERE IS NO DEFENSE EXCEPT EXPOSURE. And perhaps a blue house.

* No one is coming to rescue us. No one.

United We Stand Has Never Meant So Much

This is in CA, signature of a DEW- Vaporized car on fire-proof street, metal melted, trees intact.

“Since I entered politics, I have chiefly had men’s views confided to me privately. Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacture, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive, that they had better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it.” – Woodrow Wilson, 28th President of the United States, The New Freedom, 1913