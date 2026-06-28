Call To Action Task Force Forming For All Americans and especially Veterans . Thanks for Kimberly answering the call and scheduling this meeting on her Riverside Platform . Unite We Stand Has Never Meant So Much. Come on the call and help save yourselves and our future. Please.

https://riverside.com/studio/kimberly-mosbys-studio?token=b65ac3c04a33dd1dd43996b6bd40168e27883452

Wednesday July 1 - 7:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time

6:00 Central Time

5:00 Mountain Time

4:00 Pacific Time

3:00 Alaska

2:00 Hawaii

No one is leading this action .. we all have to. We especially need Veterans, they swore an oath to defend us. Please come on the call to form an action committee in Unity, to take actions to stop the attacks . It is now or never.

Over 25 junk yards and auto shops have been destroyed now. Getting rid of all gas powered cars and car parts across the nation . This is from an AI search , their narrative:



} A devastating, human-caused wildfire known as the Median Fire swept through L&L Classic Auto in Wendell, Idaho . Burning through 8,600 acres , the wall of fire tore through the salvage yard, destroying an estimated 9,000 out of 10,000 classic cars dating from the 1920s to the 1980s .

The catastrophic losses at the legendary car graveyard include the property’s main office containing all business records and a new tow shop .

The Aftermath and Future

Because ⁠securing comprehensive insurance for salvage and junk cars is nearly impossible, the business will not receive insurance funds to cover the lost inventory, raising serious doubts about whether the 90-year-old owner will be able to rebuild or if the yard will permanently close . Thankfully, all the yard’s staff and personnel were safely evacuated without any loss of human life . “

Please research all the junk yards and auto shops burnt up, get the contact phone and try to call, Robert tried and the phone was not working. So get the mailing addresses and send a letter packet, print the petition , send the photos . We need to UNITE all those victims of the attacks and make sure they understand what happened so they get mad as hell and take action.

If WE dont take actions our gooses are cooked. Please come on the call and help inform the victims of the car destructions so they can unite and fight back, Car guys can be a tough bunch too and love their cars ..

Good Bye Gas Powered Cars. Goodbye vintage cars. Good bye car parts.

Is this what we are going to keep allowing? You are! Why? Take Action !!! Be Americans , true ones. Give me Liberty or Give Me Death! Stop chossing death. Take action, Rise up, Use What God gave us.. with Love so strong we win. Only if we Unite like the 3% did in the Revolutionary War. What would Ben Franklin Do or Paul Revere do? What would President Kennedy do? He’s lookin down and is not happy with Americans. Supporting your own demise.. not too wise.

Thousands of cattle radiated , some had to be shot as their lips were bubbling from the radiation cooking them alive. And you don’t have time to stop this? Do you want your lips to bubble from being cooked alive ?

Will you research all the dozens of junk yards attacked and let them know what really happened to them? To Unite them all to fight back? Car guys are tough men. We need them to know the truth so they can help fight the attacks. YOU ARE NEEDED TO HELP SAVE YOURSELVES!! Please care to. They ARE closing in FAST. We especially need brave Veterans as this is a military Operation Warp Speed attack on us.

Dozens of junk yards and repair shops and gas powered cars and parts are now gone- vaporized. A Kill-switch on new cars to stop your travel at-will. And you don’t care to form a task force to stop your own demise? And you call yourself an American? A patriot? A family person? Letting your family be incinerated ? Why don’t you care ? Do not claim you care if you do not help form a Task Force to Stop DEW Attacks right now! Your feet are being held to the fire. Literally.

Just a few of the now common radiation weapons. Cheaper than bullets easy to transport and use. Some run on batteries. Can hit a target the size of a dime a half mile away…. Some look like guns and are hand held. And you are allowing these to be used ? Why? It is only a matter of time before your home is attacked. Paint it blue? Or help form a nationwide task force to stop the attacks by holding the Fire Chiefs Responsible!! Of Course!!!

Jessie Morgan Atkinson GA lost 100+ old time cars, his insurance does not cover this. He knows the truth. Do you? Will you help our country and help save your family or are you too busy? Give Jessie a call and let’s see if he and his wife will help inform the gas car industry what the hell is going on. We need committees to take action.Whether you want to or like to or not! A truth militia is needed right now . organizing and in loving kind and strong Unity. Got that ? Does that register ? Or do you have some lame ass excuse ? Scared ? You should be. We are. Very and Rightly so. Scary more so because Americans CAN stop it if they only try a little.

Tracy Molina commented 4 weeks ago.

“DEW’s are a real conspiracy at the highest level, to grab land for resources, minerals and greed by genociding the people who have lived there for generations! This must end now!” Read, Sign Petition

Iron wood stoves, stainless steel and porcelain appliances vaporized. Trees and lawns intact. Firemen and Fire Chiefs KNOW this is impossible. HOLD them accountable. The fire service has failed America . Chicken shits committing suicide rather than whistle-blow and tell the truth. HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE!! They know melting temperatures. They know the fires are not organic. They know we are under attack and stay silent letting America be totally taken over and all your rights to life and land and family - Burnt up in a second. And that is just hunky-dory- fine with you ? Shame on you .

Protect and Alert has tried and tried to get people to care to take action on this most deadly attack. Of all the attacks we are under this is the most immediate danger. Where are the Veterans ? Where are the tough guys who are to be caring and protecting us? Too busy? If you are not taking action that means you do not care about yourself or your family. Pathetic. Are these posts just a waste of time then Americans? This may be our last.

Get your asses in gear and take action to make your fire chief take action-make sure he knows the Truth- . That is what you pay him for, not to be a pathetic liar supporting America’s demise.

Hiroshima after-math of a 80 year old radiation weapon attack on Japan by America. How friendly, when Japan was just about to surrender. And not just one radiation bomb- Two!! America had no right to vaporize people then, or now.

Santa Rosa attack aftermath using a new radiation weapon. Operation Warp Speed to depopulate and take total control . Very similar aftermaths as Hiroshima. Notice the trees, Notice all homes vaporized, Wood stoves, stainless steel and porcelain appliances, glass all vaporized to white dust. Firemen know this not normal. They KNOW. Hold them responsible for telling the truth!!

While the world fights over who can have a radiation weapon, they are being used on us right now and for years! Please care and take action to form an American Task Force to Stop the Radiation Fire Attacks. - Make your favorite podcaster break this story- have some guts for God’s sakes! United We can Stop it, if you do not help form a task force we are doomed and it’s your fault for not helping. Got that Americans? Brave up! Now!

IF YOU KNOW ABOUT THE DEW ATTACKS IT IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO FORM A TASK FORCE AND STOP THE ATTACKS TO SAVE YOUR FAMILIES. UNDERSTAND? Comment below if you will help save yourselves and we can start a good task force to do just that. If everyone does a little a lot can be accomplished. Truly!

Don’t let the efforts these WWII B-24 Liberator Warriors made fighting the Nazi’s be in vain. Age 19 with ice freezing their faces, with flack so thick it blocked out the sun, seeing comrades shredded each day going up again and again. This is my Dad’s crew. THEY Cared to be brave. Do you?