Protect and Alert

Protect and Alert

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Victoria Jean Bingham's avatar
Victoria Jean Bingham
7d

In spiritual battles they use physical weapons. But nobody stands a chance against them, who is not spiritually armed. People you need holy spirit. Just like the Lord told Charlie Alley, the holy spirit is what demolished the Egyptian army in their heyday as the mightiest (carnal) force on earth. To be armed with holy spirit, you NEED the holy spirit baptism. Me? I knock chem trail planes out of the sky in my area. This would work just as well with a DEW plane, which God won't let come near me anyway. Go to my Stack to find out how to get it.

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UnveilingShadows's avatar
UnveilingShadows
7d

I’m in! This needs to be stopped immediately.

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